The EU says security is not the only concern when it comes to 5G

Aside from security risks, European governments should consider the wider consequences of handing out contracts to 5G suppliers, according to an EU document seen by CNBC and one which could have repercussions for the Chinese firm, Huawei, that is under scrutiny as a potential 5G supplier.

"In addition to the technical risks related to cybersecurity of 5G networks, also non-technical factors such as the legal and policy framework to which suppliers may be subject to in third countries, should be considered," a draft document prepared ahead of a meeting of European ministers and seen by CNBC said.

5G is the next generation of mobile internet technology, designed to deliver super-fast data speeds. However, the debate over the providers of 5G technology has become politicized, with officials in the U.S. and U.K., among other countries, expressing concerns that suppliers like Huawei could pose a security threat.

In the case of Huawei, there are specific concerns about its links to the Chinese government. Huawei has rebuffed those concerns, saying it is independent of the Chinese state and would not allow its technology to be used for any state surveillance, as some experts have suggested could happen.

The same EU document highlighted that European countries should "consider the need to diversify suppliers in order to avoid or limit the creation of a major dependency on a single supplier."

The draft document, which is set to be agreed on during the first week of December at a meeting of EU ministers, comes as the EU lays the foundations for the implementation of 5G over time.