Cramer's lightning round: Take profits and sell some shares of Sonos

Copart: "It is just a fantastic company. We actually recommended its salvage business. We recommended it a very long time ago, and we should go back to it. It's been fantastic, and it will stay that way. That's just a fantastic little American company, to tell you the truth."

Sonos: "The stock just broke out, and it's looking pretty darn good. I have to tell you I'm a little confused as to why it's so strong because I don't think business is that good. But it's up 57% for the year. I would take a little off the table."

Elastic N.V.: "It's just one more company that does the same thing. It does the data, digital investigation and analysis. No, I've had it. Not one more. I'm not going to endorse one more. I'm fed up .. just a generic fed up."

Molson Coors Brewing Company: "No, I'm done with them too. They've had more than enough time to try to get this thing right and they have not succeeded."

CarGurus: "They're all good. Lithia is good. CarMax is good. AutoNation is good, and yours is good. I mean look at that industry. That is a great industry. You have 4 for 4."

Costco: "I think that is going to mark sometime. I think people are worried that is going to be one of those big boxes that is not like Target. I think that any time this stock has been done in the last five years, you've got to buy, buy, buy. I would buy more if it came down. I would certainly not sell the stock."

Pivotal Software: "No, we've got a takeover situation going on there. No, we're moving on to the next one ... We are done there because they've got a proposed deal."

Alteryx: "I like Alteryx so much ... We're buyers. One of my absolute favorite tech stocks. Should have bought that one instead of some others."