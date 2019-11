A pedestrian walks through the parking lot of a CVS Health Corp. store in Oakland, California, Aug. 2, 2019.

CVS Health shares rose 1.5% amid a report that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake in the company.

Though Starboard's stake is small and its conversations with CVS friendly, the fund's exact size in the retail pharmacy company couldn't be determined, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

CVS Health declined to comment on the Journal's report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.