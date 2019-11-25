Best Buy earnings, housing data, consumer confidence: Three things to watch for in the markets Tuesday

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

Best Buy reports third quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley is expecting the retailer to report earnings per share of $1.01, compared to the 95 cents per share earned in the same period last year. The firm is forecasting domestic same-store sales growth of 1.4%. Morgan Stanley warned that Best Buy could report disappointing fourth-quarter guidance that overshadows an "eventful" Q3.

"Our checks with major consumer electronics brands and e-commerce retailers point to a sales growth deceleration over the past 1-3 months," said Morgan Stanley equity analyst Simeon Gutman in a note to clients on Monday.

Shares of Best Buy are up more than 11% in the past three months.