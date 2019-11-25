Small caps break out to new high for the year in positive sign for the whole stock market

The small cap Russell 2000 index jumped to a fresh 52-week high Monday, signaling small stocks may be set up for a breakout that could help lift the entire market.

The Russell 2000 closed at 1,621.90, a 2% gain, and the highest close since Oct. 9, 2018. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq, which had previously regained their highs, all closed at new record levels Monday.

"The dynamics of this market are changing. The definition of this new uptrend that's developing is that pullbacks should be shallower and shorter lived and and the upswings should be stronger," said Ari Wald, technical strategist at Oppenheimer. "I think this is a market where global equities are breaking out across the board. It's not just the U.S. large cap growth anymore. It's U.S. broadly, and now small caps, a big breakout in the Russell 2000 today. You really have a market that is firing on all cylinders."

The small cap Russell 2000, trailing other indices in the march to new highs, broke its previous high from May 6 of 1,618.4 early Monday, and then climbed higher into the close. The Russell has risen near that level previously but failed to break above it.

Frank Cappelleri, head market technician at Instinet, said the move in small caps was a positive, but the gains will need to hold.

"One of the biggest divergences was that small caps have lagged, and this still has a while to go to recapture its all time highs from last fall," said Cappelleri. "This is really a step in the right direction, especially since it got through a level that was rejected a number of times."

Cappelleri said just a third of the S&P 500 are at or within 3% of all-time highs, and a broader range of stocks need to join the rally so small caps are a welcome addition.

"The more components you have moving together, the argument is the stronger the chances are for the breakout to hold and not fail," Cappelleri said.