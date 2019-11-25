Treasury yields tick higher ahead of Powell speech

At 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7843%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2307%.

U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, as investors awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Investors are monitoring developments on the U.S.-China trade front as well as in Hong Kong. According to Reuters, citing officials, law makers and trade experts, a phase two deal between China and the U.S. is unlikely to come soon.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, pro-democracy candidates saw a landslide victory in local council elections, amid a record voter turnout, Reuters reported.

However, Monday's focus is on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak at 07:00 a.m. ET.

The data calendar is thin with only Dallas Fed Manufacturing figures due at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is due to auction $87 billion in 13 and 28-week bills as well as $40 billion in two-year notes.