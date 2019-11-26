Asia stocks set to trade higher; Alibaba to make blockbuster debut in Hong Kong

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Tuesday following record finishes overnight on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,435 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,420. That's compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,292.81.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia gained in early trade as the S&P/ASX 200 advanced about 0.6%. Shares of Westpac jumped more than 1.3% after the firm announced the resignation of its CEO and early retirement of its chairman. Shares of the lender have seen strong movements in recent days as the company is rocked by a money-laundering scandal.
Investors will be waiting for Alibaba's debut in Hong Kong today. Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant are due to start trading in Hong Kong at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN, in what could be the largest IPO so far this year.
In the U.S. overnight, the S&P 500 added 0.8% to close at 3,133.64 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3% to end the trading day at 8,632.49. Both indexes also notched intraday records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a record close, gaining 190.85 points to 28,066.47.
Monday's gains on Wall Street came after the market's rally paused last week, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-week winning streak. The Dow fell for the first week in five while the Nasdaq ended a seven-week run.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.285 after seeing an earlier high above 98.35.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.98 per dollar after weakening from levels below 108.9 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6775 after slipping from highs above $0.679 in the previous session.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.