Asia stocks set to trade higher; Alibaba to make blockbuster debut in Hong Kong

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Tuesday following record finishes overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,435 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,420. That's compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,292.81.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia gained in early trade as the S&P/ASX 200 advanced about 0.6%. Shares of Westpac jumped more than 1.3% after the firm announced the resignation of its CEO and early retirement of its chairman. Shares of the lender have seen strong movements in recent days as the company is rocked by a money-laundering scandal.

Investors will be waiting for Alibaba's debut in Hong Kong today. Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant are due to start trading in Hong Kong at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN, in what could be the largest IPO so far this year.