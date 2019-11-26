House Democrats file lawsuit against William Barr and Wilbur Ross for refusing to hand over census docs

Attorney General William Barr discussing the counting of citizens in the country and the legal issues surrounding that effort, behind him stands Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, in the Rose Garden at the White House.

The House Oversight Committee filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross over the Trump officials' refusal to turn over documents related to the administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

"President Trump and his aides are not above the law," Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "They cannot be allowed to disregard and degrade the authority of Congress to fulfill our core Constitutional legislative and oversight responsibilities."

The Supreme Court effectively killed the administration's plans to add the question in June, reasoning that the official reason provided was a pretext. The administration argued that the question was needed in order to better enforce certain provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

The committee's lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Washington, D.C. and asks the court to force the two top officials to comply with congressional subpoenas. The Justice Department declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit follows a vote in June to hold both Barr and Ross in contempt of Congress. At the time, Barr and Ross issued a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urging her to postpone the vote because the materials sought by the committee were protected. Trump has asserted that the documents are covered by executive privilege.

Earlier this month, Maloney issued a memorandum to the committee that said that the panel's investigation had collected evidence that the administration "may have been trying to stop immigrants from being counted in the Census or in legislative districts, which one Republican operative concluded would be 'advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites.'"

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.