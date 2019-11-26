US futures point to higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday morning.

At around 01:38 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 20 points, indicating a positive open of more than 14 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen marginally higher.

Investors continue to closely monitor the long-running dispute between China and the U.S. over trade. China's ministry of commerce said Monday that the leaders of China and the U.S. spoke over the phone.

"Both sides discussed resolving core issues of common concern, reached consensus on how to resolve related problems (and) agreed to stay in contact over remaining issues for a phase one agreement," the Chinese-language statement said, according to a CNBC translation.

It is yet unclear if both sides will be reaching a compromise before December 15, when new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are set to kick in.

On the data front, advanced economic indicators for October and the Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing index for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index (HPI) for September, new home sales for October and consumer confidence figures for November will follow slightly later in the session.

The latest monthly Richmond Fed survey and Dallas Fed services data will be published at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Autodesk and Dell will be reporting Tuesday.