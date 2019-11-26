European markets set to open higher as US, China trade negotiators hold phone call

European markets are seen trading higher on Tuesday, amid optimism over progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was seen 15 points higher at 7,409; Germany's DAX up 23 points at 13,268; and France's CAC climbing 4 points to 5,932, according to IG data.

Trade negotiators from Washington and Beijing held another phone call Tuesday morning, where the two sides discussed "resolving core issues," according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. The call was between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the ministry said in a statement.

Shares in Asia got a boost from the news, while investors also monitored Alibaba's strong Hong Kong debut. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded about 0.2% higher.

Back in Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to 7 points in the last week, according to an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters. The country is heading for a general election that's due to take place on Dec. 12.

In corporate news, U.K. food delivery firm Just Eat urged its shareholders to reject a $6.3 billion takeover offer from Prosus, saying a separate proposal from Takeaway.com was a better fit for the firm.