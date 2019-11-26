NYSE proposes allowing companies to raise fresh capital in direct listings

Slack Technologies Inc. CEO Stewart Butterfield stands on the trading floor during the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019.

The biggest hurdle for companies aiming to follow Spotify and Slack into the public markets is that the direct listing process they pursued doesn't currently allow businesses to raise new capital. The New York Stock Exchange is trying to fix that.

On Tuesday, the NYSE filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to change the rules so that companies can simultaneously go public through a direct listing and raise cash from public market investors. It's the latest sign that direct listings, as an alternative to traditional IPOs, are gaining momentum and that market experts expect to see more such offerings in the coming years.

"The proposed change would allow a company that has not previously had its common equity securities registered under the Act, to list its common equity securities on the Exchange at the time of effectiveness of a registration statement pursuant to which the company will sell shares in the opening auction on the first day of trading on the Exchange," the NYSE wrote in its proposal.

As currently structured, when companies choose the direct listing path, they go public after publishing the same type of prospectus that's required for an IPO. But rather than issuing new shares, they allow existing private shareholders to sell stock to public investors.