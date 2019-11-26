Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Disney, Square & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Cowen named Chipotle as a top pick for 2020 and said it was bullish on the company's digital sales growth.

"We see upside to comps and EPS from digital sales growth, increasing consumer demand for food transparency, and a growing ad budget and loyalty program. Further, we argue the new Chipotlane drive-thru format permissions the brand to grow faster in 2021 and beyond, and provides greater certainty to double the store count to 5,000 ultimate U.S. locations, if not more."

