Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Best Buy, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar Tree & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Best Buy (BBY) – The electronics retailer reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above forecasts. Same-store sales rose 1.7%, beating the consensus estimate of 1.3%, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – The apparel retailer fell a penny a share shy of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share. Revenue and flat comparable sales also came in below forecasts.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) – Dick's earned an adjusted 52 cents per share for the third quarter, 14 cents a share above estimates. Revenue for the sporting goods retailer was also above forecasts, and its same-store sales increase of 6% was more than double consensus estimates. Dick's also raised full-year guidance.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) – The discount retailer beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share. Revenue also came in slightly above forecasts. Comparable sales equaled consensus with a 2.5% increase.

Hormel Foods (HRL) – The producer of food brands like Skippy and Spam beat estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts. Hormel said it's factoring higher protein prices and global trade uncertainty into its outlook, among other factors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – HPE reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. The enterprise computing company's revenue fell short of forecasts amid broad-based declines. HPE officials pointed to trade tensions as a key factor impacting sales.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Palo Alto came in 2 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.05 per share. The cybersecurity company's revenue was above forecasts as well, however Palo Alto gave a current-quarter earnings outlook that was below consensus estimates.

PVH (PVH) – PVH beat consensus forecasts by 10 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $3.10 per share. The apparel maker's revenue came in above forecasts as well. PVH also gave an upbeat full-year forecast, although it did caution that the holiday shopping season will be very competitive and highly promotional.

Alibaba (BABA) – The Chinese e-commerce retailer saw a successful debut for its newly listed Hong Kong shares, which rose 6.6% in their debut session following 2019's largest stock sale.

CBS (CBS) – CBS was ordered by a Delaware court to turn over records regarding its planned merger with Viacom (VIAB). A shareholder lawsuit seeks to determine if the deal unfairly benefits Shari Redstone, who is the controlling shareholder of both companies.

AIG (AIG) – AIG announced a deal to sell a major stake in its reinsurance unit Fortitude Re to Carlyle Group (CG) and Japan insurer T&D Holdings for about $1.8 billion.

CVS Health (CVS) – Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake in CVS, according to The Wall Street Journal. The two sides have held talks, although it's not known what kind of changes Starboard might be seeking at CVS.

Dell Technologies (DELL) – Dell is considering the sale of its RSA Security unit, according to a Bloomberg report. The computer maker acquired RSA, said to be currently worth at least $1 billion, when it bought EMC in 2016.

Ambarella (AMBA) – Ambarella reported quarterly profit of 32 cents per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. The maker of image processing chips saw its revenue come in above Wall Street forecasts. Ambarella also gave an upbeat current-quarter revenue outlook.