'Surgeon Simulator' game creator raises up to $30 million in fundraising led by China's NetEase

Bossa Studios, the video game developer behind zany titles like "Surgeon Simulator" and "I Am Bread," has raised up to $30 million in an investment round led by Chinese gaming company NetEase, three sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The U.K.-based publisher secured between $10 million and $30 million in a Series B funding round over the summer, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the details haven't been made public.

NetEase confirmed that it was a shareholder in Bossa but declined to comment on the value of the deal. A spokesperson for Bossa said it had "no comment to make at this time."

Founded in 2010, Bossa has become known for its comedic games that put users in control of everything from a doctor undertaking heart surgery to a slice of bread trying to get into a toaster. It often employs physics-based controls too, making gameplay just that little bit more complicated.

Some of those games have racked up millions of dollars in sales as well as millions of views from people who watch others playing them online. Six years on from its release, Bossa's most popular title "Surgeon Simulator" still accrues over 10 million views a month on YouTube.

Though the company is much smaller compared to established players like Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, its deal with NetEase could help it scale and take on one of the biggest gaming markets in the world.