Thieves grab $1.1 billion worth of jewels in German museum heist

The Residenzschloss palace that houses the Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) collection of treasures on November 25, 2019 in Dresden, Germany.

Thieves smashed display cases and grabbed priceless jewels from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday in a lightning raid on one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures, police said.

They forced their way into Dresden's Gruenes Gewoelbe, or Green Vault Museum and got away with at least three sets of early 18th century jewelry, including diamonds and rubies, museum staff told reporters.

Security camera footage showed two men breaking in through a grilled window, police said. The alarm sounded just before 5 a.m. local time (0359 GMT) and officers were there five minutes later. But the burglars had escaped.

"We are talking here of objects of immeasurable cultural value," museum director Dirk Syndram told a news conference.

It would be impossible to sell such unique, identifiable items on the open market, added Marion Ackermann, director of museums in the surrounding state of Saxony.

"It would be a terrible thing," she said when asked whether the jewelry might be broken up or melted down. Its cultural value far outstripped any material value, she added.

The haul was worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Bild newspaper reported earlier, without giving a source. It said a nearby electricity junction box had been set on fire, cutting the power supply to the whole area before the heist.

Police said the neighborhood had suffered a power cut but it was unclear if it was linked to the crime. They were also investigating whether a burned-out car was linked to the raid.