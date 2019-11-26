Washington Nationals take home $29 million from MLB postseason; Yankees split $9.7 million

Major League Baseball announced its 2019 postseason shares, with the World Series champion Washington Nationals taking home the biggest piece of the revenue at roughly $29 million, according to the league.
The players' pool combines gate receipts from all rounds of the 2019 postseason, including a 60% take from the first four games of the World Series. This year, the pool totaled a little over $80 million, the third-highest pool of all-time. The total is then divided among the 10 teams that made the playoffs.
Players on the Nationals' postseason roster will receive about $382,385 each, while the World Series runner-up Houston Astros took home $19.4 million from the pool — of which players will receive $256,030.
The New York Yankees, who fell to the Astros in the American League Championship Series, took home $9.7 million —$114,367 to each player on the roster. The St. Louis Cardinals took home the same total, but those players will receive $144,025 each as the Cardinals only issued 53 shares while the Yankees' shares total 71.
Additional shares from the 2019 postseason pool: