Washington Nationals take home $29 million from MLB postseason; Yankees split $9.7 million

Washington Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson (44) celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes (10) after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park. The Washington Nationals won the World Series winning four games to three.

Major League Baseball announced its 2019 postseason shares, with the World Series champion Washington Nationals taking home the biggest piece of the revenue at roughly $29 million, according to the league.

The players' pool combines gate receipts from all rounds of the 2019 postseason, including a 60% take from the first four games of the World Series. This year, the pool totaled a little over $80 million, the third-highest pool of all-time. The total is then divided among the 10 teams that made the playoffs.

Players on the Nationals' postseason roster will receive about $382,385 each, while the World Series runner-up Houston Astros took home $19.4 million from the pool — of which players will receive $256,030.

The New York Yankees, who fell to the Astros in the American League Championship Series, took home $9.7 million —$114,367 to each player on the roster. The St. Louis Cardinals took home the same total, but those players will receive $144,025 each as the Cardinals only issued 53 shares while the Yankees' shares total 71.

Additional shares from the 2019 postseason pool: