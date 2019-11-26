White House lifts lockdown after airspace violation was reported

A uniformed Secret Service officer patrols the grounds at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 26, 2019, during an air space violation.

The White House on Tuesday was briefly put on lockdown, as fighter jets were scrambled in Washington following an airspace violation, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

A small aircraft violated airspace rules in a restricted area, officials told the Associated Press.

The lockdown was lifted less than 30 minutes after it was first reported by White House reporters.

NBC also reported that a security alert was raised at the Capitol building.

U.S. Capitol Police and the U.S. Secret Service did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment. The White House referred CNBC to the Secret Service.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.