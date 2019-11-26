Xerox says it will take HP buyout offer hostile by going directly to shareholders

Xerox CEO John Visentin sent a letter to HP Tuesday announcing plans to take its $33.5 billion buyout directly to shareholders.

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who owns a 10.6% stake in Xerox and recently bought a $1.2 billion stake in HP, has pushed for a merger.

The two companies have been sparring ever since HP's board of directors unanimously rejected a proposal from Xerox to acquire the company for $22 per share in cash and stock. HP said the offer is not in the best interest of shareholders and would undervalue HP. Xerox execs initially gave HP's board a deadline of Nov. 25th to reconsider the offer.

HP announced in October plans to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2022 as part of a broader restructuring plan that it estimates will save $1 billion a year. The cuts would amount to nearly 16% of its 55,000 employees across the world, according to data from FactSet.

Spokespeople for HP and Xerox were not immediately available to comment on the letter. HP reports its fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell when it's possible it may issue a response.

Read Xerox CEO John Visentin's full letter below.

Dear Chip and Enrique, Your refusal to engage in mutual due diligence with Xerox defies logic. We have put forth a compelling proposal – one that would allow HP shareholders to both realize immediate cash value and enjoy equal participation in the substantial upside expected to result from a combination. Our offer is neither "highly conditional" nor "uncertain" as you claim. It does not contain a financing contingency, and the combined company is expected to have an investment grade credit rating. The potential benefits of a combination between HP and Xerox are self-evident. Together, we could create an industry leader – with enhanced scale and best-in-class offerings across a complete product portfolio – that will be positioned to invest more in innovation and generate greater returns for shareholders. The market clearly understands the industrial logic of this transaction. HP and Xerox shares are up 9.5% and 6.6%, respectively, since the date our proposal was first made public. We have already received inquiries from several HP shareholders and are encouraged by their interest in our offer. Nevertheless, rather than engage with us in three weeks of customary mutual due diligence, HP continues to obfuscate and make misleading statements. It is important that we correct, for your benefit and that of HP's shareholders, a few of the mischaracterizations from your last letter. On February 5, 2019, Xerox announced a three-year strategic plan that was built on four initiatives: (i) optimizing operations, (ii) driving revenue, (iii) reenergizing innovation and (iv) focusing on cash flow and capital returns. We are already outperforming this plan. Through the first nine months of 2019, we have increased our guidance for adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow while also increasing investments in innovation and our core business, which is why our stock is up 96% year-to-date.

Vice Chairman and CEO

Xerox Holdings Corporation

— CNBC's Emma Newburger and Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.