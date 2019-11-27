Apple is reportedly planning to shake up its iPhone sizes in 2020, including its biggest screen yet

Apple will switch up the screen sizes of its iPhones in 2020, offering models that are both smaller and larger than those currently available, according to a report from Korean news site ETNews, citing industry sources.

ETNews says Apple will launch a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone, another iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen and a new iPhone with the largest screen yet, at 6.7-inches. Apple's 2019 iPhones include the iPhone 11 with a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch screen and the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a 6.5-inch screen.

The report said Apple is planning to source the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch screens from Samsung and that they'll use the same OLED technology from the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. LG will reportedly supply an OLED panel for the 6.1-inch model.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.

Apple's iPhone 11 currently uses an LCD screen. LCD is cheaper than OLED but doesn't have the same wide range of color or bright whites and deep blacks that OLED has, which makes it more appealing for viewing photos and movies.

ETNews says it is likely Apple will introduce "more than four" iPhones, noting that "a model will support 5G." Leading Apple analyst, TF International Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo has said that all of Apple's flagship 2020 iPhones will come with faster 5G modems.

While most of the 2020 iPhones are expected in September when Apple traditionally announces its new models, Kuo has also said Apple will launch a new cheaper $399 iPhone, possibly called the iPhone SE2, in the first quarter of 2020. That device is expected to use the same form factor as the current iPhone 8 but will have the new chips offered in Apple's iPhone 11-series devices. The iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch screen.

