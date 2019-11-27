Skip Navigation
You can't get AirPods Pro from Apple before the holidays, so Apple is doubling orders — here's where they're still in stock

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple AirPods Pro appear to be an early holiday hit — orders from Apple's website won't arrive until Dec. 30 at the earliest.
  • A report from Nikkei says Apple is boosting production to 2 million units per month.
  • Target, Best Buy and Walmart still have stock if you need to buy them before Christmas and Hanukkah.
Apple AirPods Pro
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple's new $249 AirPods Pro appear to be a hit for the holiday season.

People who order from the online Apple Store now won't receive the wireless earbuds until after Christmas and Hanukkah, on Dec. 30 at the earliest, according to Apple's website. As a result, Apple has reportedly asked a manufacturing partner to double production.

Shoppers who want AirPods Pro in time for the holidays can still find them in stock at other retailers, however.

Best Buy, for example, says that new orders of the AirPods Pro will arrive by Dec. 3. Walmart can deliver them by Dec. 2 and Target also has them in stock.

According to Nikkei, Apple asked Luxshare-ICT, which builds the AirPods Pro, to double production to 2 million units per month. The report said Apple has asked other partners including Luxshare and GoerTek to build more of its regular lower-cost AirPods, which start at $179. Those are still in stock at Apple Store locations, however, and Apple's website says they will arrive by Dec. 2 if ordered now.

Apple hasn't disclosed figures for AirPods sales, but has said they're the most popular selling wireless headphones in the world. Apple was not immediately available to comment on holiday orders or the Nikkei report.

The new AirPods Pro come with noise-canceling technology that works really well, a wireless charging case and new, more comfortable rubber earbuds that should fit more people's ears.

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news.