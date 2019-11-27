Asia stocks set to trade higher following another record on Wall Street

Shares in Asia were set to trade higher at the open following fresh record highs touched on Wall Street overnight.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,450 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,410 — both indicated a higher open for the Nikkei 225 which last closed at 23,373.32.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.12%.

The markets have gotten a lift in recent days amid positive rhetoric on the U.S.-China trade front. Leading negotiators from Washington and Beijing held another phone call on Tuesday morning to discuss how to "resolve core issues," China's Ministry of Commerce said.

That was bolstered by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who also said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing are in the throes of reaching a trade deal.

Still, an anticipated "phase one" trade deal between the two economic powerhouses has remained elusive ahead of Dec. 15, when additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. are set to kick in.