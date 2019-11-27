Home Depot could be in line for a retail rebound, options traders say

There may be another twist in the tale of two retail stocks on the horizon, according to options traders.

Home Depot and Lowe's have experienced opposite fates recently. The companies – which share ties to both the retail and homebuilder industries – reported earnings within a day of each other last week, and while Home Depot faltered, Lowe's surged higher. Over the past month, the stocks are down 6% and up 6%, respectively.

But as Risk Reversal Advisors co-founder Dan Nathan explained Tuesday on "Fast Money," Home Depot might be about to catch a big break.

"We've talked about a lot of retail earnings over the last couple weeks, and there's been a lot of dispersion in the results," said Nathan. "[Home Depot] was kind of surprising. This stock gapped down from an all-time high on Nov. 19 and kept on going, but today, call volume got really hot. It was three times that of puts."

As Nathan would point out, the most active contracts in Tuesday's session were the Nov. 29 weekly $222.50 calls, which traded for an average of 36 cents. That means these buyers are betting that Home Depot will close the week at least 1% higher than where it closed Tuesday.

This relatively inconspicuous bet might not tell the whole story of how bullish options traders actually are about Home Depot.