Japanese stocks were up about 20% this year. Investors say the rally is not over

A pedestrian holding an umbrella walks past the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operated by Japan Exchange Group, in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Japanese equities have climbed about 20% so far this year — but several major investors said they're expecting further gains in those stocks in 2020. An expected recovery in Japanese corporate earnings will drive their stock prices higher, predicted Morgan Stanley, UBS and Nomura. That comes after two consecutive years of earnings declines in Japan, due largely to a stronger yen and U.S.-China trade tensions, said UBS. Such anticipation has resulted in a recent rally in Japanese stocks. The Nikkei 225 index rose 16.1% from a low of 20,261.04 in August to peak at 23,520.01 earlier this month. The Topix index saw similar gains, climbing 15.7% from 1,478.03 to 1,709.67 around the same period.

Since the end of last year, the Nikkei 225 has increased around 16.4% while the Topix has risen roughly 19%. Nomura predicted the two indexes will climb to 25,000 and 1,850, respectively, by the end of 2020. "Japanese stocks have been shown to have a strong cyclical flavor, and appear likely to come into their own as expectations rise for a global economic recovery," Nomura analysts wrote in a report earlier this month.

What stocks to buy?