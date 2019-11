Netflix's biggest-ever film investment launches on Wednesday and J.P. Morgan said "The Irishman" could be the catalyst Netflix needs to boost momentum around the stock.

After spending $100 million in production on the three-hour-and-30-minute Martin Scorsese film, Netflix is betting the picture will drive sign-ups to its platform for those wanting to see the Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci-led gangster film.