Black Friday, November's last trading day, early close: 3 things to watch for Friday

Black Friday, the day retailers have long relied on to boost sales, is losing its grip on shoppers. With online shopping becoming mainstream, it's harder for struggling department stores to drive shoppers to malls, analysts said.

Apparel-driven retailers such as Kohl's, Macy's, and Gap will suffer the most given heightened competition, sustainable options and faster fashion, Cowen analyst Oliver Chen predicted. Earlier this month, Macy's and Kohl's slashed their annual profit outlooks, while Nordstrom's sales were down 2.2% from a year ago.

"We foresee a highly promotional holiday environment that retailers should be prepared for given a tough 3Q particularly for women's apparel and mall and department store retailers," Chen said in a note.

Still, an improvement in consumer sentiment and an impressive bull market run this year should still prompt spending and boost sales overall.

The National Retail Federation estimates sales should grow by about 4% in the holiday shopping season. JP Morgan analysts said they expect sales to be up 4.9% during the holidays, much stronger than last year's 1.9% growth.

The top performing retail stocks this year heading into Black Friday are Best Buy, up 51%, and Costco, which is up 48%. Amazon shares are up 21% this year so far.