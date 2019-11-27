Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Deere, Box, Under Armour, Guess & more

John Deere combine harvesters sit on display during the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Deere — Deere's stock dropped 4.5% as the worst performer among the S&P 500 companies after the manufacturing company issued lower guidance citing "lingering trade tensions." The company now expects net income of $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion in fiscal 2020, lower than average analyst estimates of $3.5 billion for the year, according to Refinitiv. Deere CEO said trade tensions are slowing equipment purchases by farmers.

Box — Shares of the cloud company jumped more than 7% after topping analysts' expectations for its third quarter revenue, which came in at $177.2 million. Wall Street expected revenue of $174.6 million, according to Refinitiv. Box reported a loss of 1 cent per share, in line with estimates.

Under Armour — Shares of the retailer gained more than 4% after Raymond James upgraded the stock to a "strong buy" rating. The firm said that the stock is an "underdog" and "underrated," and that the company is on the cusp or a multi-year, profitable and sustainable growth cycle.

Dell Technologies — Shares of Dell fell 3.8% after the computer maker reported a quarterly revenue miss and lowered its full-year guidance. Dell saw revenue fall below Wall Street forecasts, and it cut its full year revenue forecast as it tries to deal with a shortage of chips from supplier Intel. Dell reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, 13 cents above estimates, however.

Guess — Shares of Guess jumped 6% after the apparel retailer reported better-than-expected earnings. Guess reported adjusted quarterly profit of 22 cents per share in the third quarter, 4 cents above estimates, according to Refinitiv. The company also raised the lower end of its projected adjusted earnings range. Comparable store sales in the Americas region fell 3% during the quarter, however.

Autodesk — Shares of the software company gained more than 4% after third quarter EPS and revenue numbers topped analyst estimates. The company did, however, issue weaker-than-expected guidance.

PVH — Shares of PVH slipped 2.5% despite stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. The clothing company earned $3.10 per share in the third quarter, beating analyst' estimates of $2.99 a share, according to FactSet. Its revenue also topped expectations.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.