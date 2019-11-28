Amazon Alexa is about to get more emotional — here's what it sounds like excited and disappointed

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant will soon speak more emotionally. The company announced new tools on Wednesday that will allow developers who build Alexa into skills to express excitement or disappointment with varying levels of intensity.

The voice assistant will be able to respond with high, medium or low degrees of the two emotions. Amazon said it built the feature because "customer feedback indicates that overall satisfaction with the voice experience increased by 30% when Alexa responded by emotions."

Here's what an excited Alexa with high intensity sounds like, for example: