Facebook and Instagram are down

Facebook 's family of apps experienced a 'major outage' Thursday , with users from around the world taking to social media to complain that they were having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram in particular. Instagram, in a post on Twitter, said it is aware that people are having issues accessing Facebook's family of apps, and said it was working to restore service on Instagram as quickly as possible.



Facebook, in a statement to CNBC, echoed Instagram's Twitter post and said it was working to restore service.



There are currently more than 10,000 reports of issues with Facebook, according to the website Downdetector.



"We are currently experiencing increased error rates across Facebook Login and the Graph API," Facebook confirmed in a post on its service website. "Our team is aware of the issue and is working on a fix."







