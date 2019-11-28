JPMorgan says stocks in South Korea and India could 'surprise' investors in 2020

J.P. Morgan has an optimistic outlook on Asian stocks, with South Korea and India positioned to perform particularly well going into 2020.

"We're looking at an MSCI Asia ex-Japan index target of 750 at the end of first half. Year end, however, we're looking at 700," J.P. Morgan's head of Asia ex-Japan equity research, James Sullivan, said Monday.

Still, J.P. Morgan said its 2020 year-end target for the index — which tracks large and mid-cap stocks across Asian markets, including China, Korea, and India — is roughly 8% above current levels.

The investment bank said it is "bullish on Asian equities," explaining, "With aggressive policy easing this year, bottoming of the trade uncertainty-driven sentiment shock, and limited macro imbalances, growth looks set to bottom out in 4Q19 and improve in 2020."

But Sullivan told CNBC that the environment could "get significantly more difficult" in the back half of the year.

"You start to turn to the election season in the U.S., there's not going to be a lot of policy impulse as we go to that period of time," he said referring to the 2020 elections in November.

But stocks in Asia could benefit as global tech demand recovers and companies resume investments. Korean and Indian equities, in particular, could benefit from these trends and "surprise" investors, Sullivan said.