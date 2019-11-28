Ukraine condemns Apple for calling Crimea part of Russia in its apps

A re:Store shop in Tverskaya Street as Apple launches iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR sales in Russia.

Ukraine has denounced Apple for referring to the annexed Crimean Peninsula as a Russian territory on its apps.

The way global companies identify Crimea has been a highly sensitive issue for both countries since Kremlin-backed forces annexed the region from Ukraine in March 2014.

Ukraine and its Western allies have maintained that this move was illegal.

For users of Apple devices in Crimea, the territory is now shown as part of Russia when it is searched on the U.S. tech giant's Weather or Map apps.

However, those same apps do not show Crimea as part of any country when it is viewed from outside of the region.