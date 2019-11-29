Warren Buffett sitting on $128 billion raises questions about whether this market is overvalued

Despite having $128 billion to burn, Warren Buffett just backed out of a bidding war after a slightly higher offer topped Berkshire Hathaway's.

If the Oracle of Omaha is that shy to just spend a tad more of his giant cash pile, could that be saying something about the stock market's overall valuation?

Last week, the Berkshire Chairman and CEO bid $140 a share, or just over $5 billion, for Tech Data, a hot technology distributor, according to an exclusive report Friday from CNBC's Becky Quick. Then private-equity giant Apollo Global Management then sweetened its initial bid to $145 a share, or $5.14 billion.

Buffett then bowed out.

Little is cheap in the market right now as stocks' record run this year has driven multiples higher across the board and lifted most stocks.

"Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects," Buffett said in the most recent annual letter. He has repeatedly said the premium for buying companies outright has gotten too rich for his liking partly due to competition from private-equity companies.

The S&P 500 is up 25% this year, on pace for its best annual performance since 2013. An impressive rally this quarter has pushed stocks to all-time highs amid optimism on a U.S.-China trade deal and receding recession fears.