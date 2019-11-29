Christmas tree prices rise as drought and fire hit crops and farms close

Workers use chainsaws to cut down Douglas Fir Christmas trees at the Holiday Tree Farms in Monroe, Oregon.

It's the focal point of a magical holiday for many American families: the Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments and bright lights.

But for farmers, it's an agricultural crop that they grow and sell to make a living. And hundreds of U.S. Christmas tree farms have closed in recent years as growers deal with tighter supply, shifting consumer preferences and climate change.

The U.S. has experienced a 33% drop in Christmas tree production, from 30 million in 1977 to 20 million earlier this decade, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

Tree farmers face an especially uncertain future as questions loom over how they'll remain profitable on a warming planet prone to droughts, floods, wildfires and other weather disasters.

"It's a real situation for farmers. They're growing trees in an environment in which they can see the impact of climate change," said Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association.

All types of U.S. farmers are struggling with climate change. But recovery for tree farmers from extreme weather is especially difficult, since a single disaster could wipe out a harvest for a decade. A 5- or 6-foot tree takes just under 10 years to grow, before they are cut down, sold and replaced with another seedling.

Last year, the Camp Fire blazed through the town of Paradise, California, and burned a Christmas tree farm to the ground. The fire occurred just months after three other Christmas tree farms were wiped out in Northern California. The state's wildfires will grow worse and more common as the planet warms, scientists say.