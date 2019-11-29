US futures point to a lower open

U.S. stock index futures were lower Friday morning ahead of a shortened trading session due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures dropped 93 points, indicating a negative open of more than 85 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both lower too.

Market players are closely monitoring U.S. and China relations ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline for a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. China's foreign ministry has claimed the U.S. has "sinister intentions" after President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, there's a focus on the retail sector due to Black Friday sales. Analytics firm ShopperTrak said Black Friday will be the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States.

No economic data or corporate earnings are due on Friday.

Stock markets will cease trading at 1 p.m. ET Friday after being closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.