From malls to Wall Street, Oppenheimer's Alon Rosin finds holidays are sparking retail stock boom

It appears the Black Friday deals aren't just at your favorite mall.

Oppenheimer's Alon Rosin suggests the holiday rush is alive on Wall Street, too.

He's seeing investors take positions in retail stocks at a robust pace right now.

"We've seen a lot of positive flows in XRT, the retail ETF, Best Buy and select retail names," the firm's head of institutional equity derivatives told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "They've gone up anywhere between 3 to 10 percent on average this past week relative to the S&P [500] which is up a percent. So, we've seen a lot of outperformance and positioning positively ahead of this weekend."

Rosin doesn't see a coincidence in the intersection of interest in retail stocks and the Black Friday start of the holiday season.

"If you have conversations with consumers at work, at home — everybody has been waiting for Thanksgiving to make their deals: Cyber Monday, this weekend," he said.