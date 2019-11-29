Jony Ive disappears from Apple's leadership page, signaling his official departure from the company

Apple has removed Jony Ive from its website this week, cementing the departure of one of the company's most influential figures.
The company's leadership page no longer includes a listing for Ive, who most recently served as Apple's chief design officer. Apple announced Ive's departure in June, noting that he would be exiting the company later this year to start his own design business called LoveFrom. With his removal from the website, it appears Ive is officially no longer an employee at Apple.
The news was first reported by The Verge.
Ive first joined Apple in 1992 and began leading the design team in 1996. He's considered one of the most important people at Apple, responsible for the industrial design and the look and feel of all major Apple products, such as the iPhone and the Mac. His career at Apple spanned more than 20 years.
Apple didn't name a successor for Ive. Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, now works more closely with the design team, which includes Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design.
-- CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.