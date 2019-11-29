Jony Ive disappears from Apple's leadership page, signaling his official departure from the company

Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) and Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (R) look at the new Mac Pro during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California.

Apple has removed Jony Ive from its website this week, cementing the departure of one of the company's most influential figures.

The company's leadership page no longer includes a listing for Ive, who most recently served as Apple's chief design officer. Apple announced Ive's departure in June, noting that he would be exiting the company later this year to start his own design business called LoveFrom. With his removal from the website, it appears Ive is officially no longer an employee at Apple.

The news was first reported by The Verge.