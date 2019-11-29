Oil drops more than 3%, cutting gains for the month

A photo taken August 19, 2013 shows a worker checking oil tanks at an oil well near Tioga, North Dakota.

Oil prices dropped on Friday, cutting into a winning month for crude.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down more than 3%, trading below $57 a barrel. WTI is still up 4% in November. Brent futures slipped $1.16, or 1.8%, to trade at $62.71.

Traders chalked the decline up to the resignation of the Iraq prime minister and investors jockeying for position before the OPEC+ meeting next week.

"We don't get any strong bullish impulses for the OPEC meeting. They will continue the cuts and focus on compliance," said SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

"We don't see that they really need to cut more," he added, pointing to forecast oversupply being counteracted by lower demand because of incoming regulations cutting marine use of high-sulphur crude.

The producer group has agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day through to March as U.S. output continues to climb to record levels.

"It is highly probable that the group will rollover the deal in its current form until at least the end of 2020, but we see limited scope for a new round of cuts," Fitch Solutions said.

Russian oil companies on Thursday proposed to keep their output quotas unchanged, putting pressure on OPEC+ to avoid any major shift at the meeting over Dec. 5-6.

Some countries have exceeded their quotas, making compliance a likely focus at a gathering that coincides with the planned announcement of the final pricing for oil giant Saudi Aramco's initial public offering.

Oil prices were also pressured by China's warning to the United States on Thursday that it would take "firm countermeasures" in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Investors are concerned that any such move by China would further delay a preliminary agreement to end a U.S.-China trade war that has held back growth in global economies and oil consumption.

-- Reuters contributed to this report.