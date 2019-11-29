Police shut London Bridge after reports of shooting

People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Police have shut London Bridge in central London following reports of shooting.

The Metropolitan Police have said that they are dealing with an incident at London Bridge. In their latest update, police say a man has been detained and that a number of people have been injured.

Video which NBC news has verified shows police aiming their weapons at person on ground.

A CNBC reporter traveling in the area has confirmed that the bridge is now closed off and that a lorry is parked at a 90 degree angle across the road.

London Bridge station is closed and trains are not stopping in the area.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.