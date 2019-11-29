Delta waives change fees as snowstorm threatens travel plans at end of Thanksgiving weekend

A crew works to de-ice a plane at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after a blizzard struck overnight on November 27, 2019 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Travelers returning from the long Thanksgiving weekend may face disruptions as a slow-moving winter storm moves eastward.

Delta Air Lines on Friday said it would waive change-fees for passengers booked to or from almost two-dozen airports in the Northeast, including all three major airports serving New York City — LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark — and Boston.

Travelers booked to fly from the airports listed on Dec. 1-2 can change their tickets for as late as Dec. 5.

The airline also has waivers in place for 16 airports in the Midwest, including Minneapolis. Delta is encouraging travelers to check their flight status online.

The potential disruptions would coincide with what trade group Airlines for America expects to be the busiest day for the airline industry with 3.1 million passengers. Airlines are expected to carry a record 31.6 million travelers during the 12 days around Thanksgiving, a nearly 4% increase from last year.