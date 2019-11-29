The current bond yield stagnation mirrors late-1800s 'long depression,' economist suggests

The current "secular stagnation" for bond yields offers close parallels to the long depression of the late 1800s, according to TS Lombard Managing Director of Global Macro Dario Perkins.

The past year has seen multiple inversions of the U.S. two-year/10-year Treasury yield curve and record low bond yields, which move inversely to price, across Europe and beyond.

An inverted yield curve marks a point on a chart where short-term investments in U.S. Treasury bonds pay more than long-term ones, and is widely regarded as an ominous sign for the economy.

Despite a recent sell-off for fixed income, which primarily reflects traders pricing out the immediate risk of a global recession, the experience of the past decade suggests yields are unlikely to rise materially without something "breaking" in global markets, Perkins said in a research note on Wednesday.

TS Lombard compared the current persistent low-rate equilibrium and market hysteresis against the Bank of England's historical database to analyze past "secular real-rate depressions" and what event triggered their reversal.