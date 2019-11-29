Britain's two biggest political parties have radically different plans for the economy

SALFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: In this handout image supplied by ITV, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn shake hands during the ITV Leaders Debate at Media Centre on November 19, 2019 in Salford, England.

More of the same or a massive change to the economic system? This is the choice that the U.K.'s two biggest parties are offering at the upcoming election, according one independent British think tank.

"Rarely can a starker choice have been placed before the U.K. electorate," Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said at event in London Thursday.

The opposition and pro-social justice party, Labour, has promised a total revamp of the U.K.'s economics. It wants to nationalize the six big energy firms, the National Grid, the water industry, the Royal Mail, the railways and the broadband arm of telecoms firm BT. Labour also wants to increase taxes for corporations.

On the other hand, the incumbents and pro-business Conservative Party has put forward a somewhat "modest" manifesto, according to the IFS.

"It is hard to imagine two parties offering more different prospectuses to the British population," Johnson told CNBC.

"The Conservative manifesto is essentially 'steady she goes', no increases in taxes, very little in the way of spending rises, nothing changing in the welfare system. The Labour manifesto, on the other hand, is enormous in its ambition, literally £100 billion worth of spending increases, £80 billion worth of tax rises," Johnson added.

Reacting to the IFS analysis, John McDonnell, a Labour lawmaker and prominent figure within the party said: "The IFS assessment of Labour's plans is that we are too ambitious — we take that with pride. We are ambitious for our country and will be investing on the scale needed to end austerity, tackle climate change and build our county's future."

On the other hand, Sajid Javid, the Conservative minister for finance said Thursday: "Independent experts have again confirmed today that (Labour leader Jeremy) Corbyn's plans would mean millions more people paying higher taxes — leaving his manifesto promises in tatters."