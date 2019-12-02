EU starts new preliminary probe into Google and Facebook's use of data

EU Commissioner of Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during an interview to AFP at the European Commission in Brussels on May 3, 2019.

The European Union has opened preliminary investigations into Google and Facebook's data practices, assessing whether the two U.S. tech firms are complying with its rules in the region.

"The Commission has sent out questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google's and Facebook's data practices. These investigations concern the way data is gathered, processed, used and monetized, including for advertising purposes," a spokesperson for the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, told CNBC via email Monday.

The spokesperson added that the preliminary investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Google told CNBC Monday: "We use data to make our services more useful and to show relevant advertising, and we give people controls to manage, delete or transfer their data. We will continue to engage with the Commission and others on this important discussion for our industry."

A spokesperson for Facebook was not immediately available when contacted by CNBC.

This is the second time that Europe's competition authority has looked at how companies deal with users' data. In July, the European Commission opened a formal investigation into Amazon to assess whether the e-retailer was complying with European rules on treating data from independent retailers.

"E-commerce has boosted retail competition and brought more choice and better prices. We need to ensure that large online platforms don't eliminate these benefits through anti-competitive behavior," Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition chief, said at the time.