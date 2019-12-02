Jack Dorsey's planned move to Africa divides Square and Twitter investors

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., on Monday, May 1, 2017. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Jack Dorsey's stated plan to move to Africa for up to six months is dividing Square and Twitter analysts. The CEO of both companies said in a tweet last week that he plans to move to the continent for as long as six months. Payment analysts say the opportunity for Square could be tremendous, but they question who will run daily operations. For Twitter, it comes in an election year in which social media companies will likely face increased scrutiny. Dorsey has already been in Africa for the past month, reportedly meeting with crypto entrepreneurs in Nigeria. He did not say which country he plans to live in.

Africa is 'the future of payments'

Some Square analysts see Africa as an untapped and under-served market. African countries are still heavily cash-based, meaning digital payments and the popular Cash App could make inroads. Square could also bring merchant acceptance through the point of sale systems. Lisa Ellis, partner and senior equity analyst at MoffettNathanson, said an Africa expansion "fits tightly with Square's mission to empower the individual entrepreneur and drive financial inclusion." "I can see products like Square's merchant working capital, and the ability to purchase bitcoin and do fractional investing, having significant applicability in Africa," Ellis told CNBC. "Someone still has to 'mind the store' at home, though." The region represents the "future of payments," according to Macquarie senior payments analyst Dan Dolev. The move could be "very forward thinking" and an opportunity to learn that market in depth, he said. Dolev is also confident that Dorsey can manage both companies remotely. "This could provide them with a strong perspective on Africa, and a first-mover advantage in a market that will likely be very dominant in payments over the next decades," Dolev said. "I don't see any issues, only opportunities." Still, investors will likely question how Dorsey will manage the day-to-day operations of Square while he is traveling. Ellis thinks he would likely need to name an interim president or COO of Square. It's not clear who is the heir apparent and Square declined to comment on the move beyond Dorsey's tweet. In the tweet, Dorsey also mentioned bitcoin. The company has leaned into cryptocurrency, launching a dedicated crypto division of Square earlier this year.

Election year