China is 'coming closer' but we don't want a new adversary, NATO chief says

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army march during a parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China at Tiananmen Square on October 1, 2019 in Beijing, China.

LONDON — NATO's secretary general said the alliance needs to address the challenges and opportunities posed by an increasingly powerful China, but added that his 29-member defense organization does not want to make an enemy out of Beijing.

"What we see is that the rising power of China is shifting the global balance of power and the rises of China — the economic rise, the military rise — provides some opportunities but also some serious challenges," Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in London on Monday.

He said that while NATO would not get involved in an area like the South China Sea, China was engaging in economic and military projects closer to Europe.

The South China Sea is an area that is subject to various territorial disputes between China and other nations who claim sovereignty to some or all of the islands in the region.