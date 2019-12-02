Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including bearish feels, 'Medicare for All,' S&P forecast

CNBC's Jim Cramer advises investors to hold off from putting new money to work as stocks pull back from their record highs. The "Mad Money" host breaks down why Elizabeth Warren's back peddle on her health care proposal is a boon for the managed-care stock of United Health. Later in the show, he takes a look at chart analysis from trader Larry Williams to get a read on the negative trading that is likely ahead in the S&P 500's future.

Put a pause on buying new stocks

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The stock market has cooled off some after setting a series of record highs over the past two months, but it's not a greenlight to start buying, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "We got hammered today," Cramer said on "Mad Money," "and it was much more of a hammering than any of the averages [appeared], because there's not enough negativity. Once people start worrying again, stocks will come down to more reasonable levels and then you can pounce, but we're not there yet."

Elizabeth Warren's softer stance on health care gives UnitedHealth a break

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), speaks at a campaign event at Clark Atlanta University on November 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage | Getty Images

UnitedHealth's stock has "caught fire" due in part to Sen. Elizabeth Warren appearing to "back away" from her "Medicare for All" proposal, Cramer said. Warren's platform has called for the elimination of private health insurance, like UnitedHealth, and replacing it with a universal Medicare plan for all Americans. However, Warren said last month that she wouldn't immediately transfer to a single-payer system. Instead, she would push to pass a bill to allow all Americans to either buy into Medicare or get covered for free through special budget rules. She wouldn't move to eliminate private insurance until her third year.

Charting a decline in the S&P 500

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

After enjoying weeks of record highs, investors should brace for impact in case the stock market turns ugly. Wall Street could face some pressure in coming months as stocks revert to more attractive levels, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "The charts as interpreted by Larry Williams suggest that the market's animal spirits are turning from bullish to bearish, at least for the next few months, and he thinks you should try to sidestep the pain here," the host said.

Cramer's lightning round