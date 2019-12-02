'Sometimes allies don't agree on all issues,' NATO's secretary general says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg talks to the media as he arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018.

LONDON — With a very public spat taking place between NATO members France and Turkey just ahead of the latest meeting of the military alliance in London, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC that it's normal for allies to disagree.

"Sometimes NATO allies don't agree on all issues," he said, speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble the day before the NATO summit begins at a location just outside London.

"At the same time the strength of NATO is that despite the differences we have seen throughout our history, we've always been able to agree around our core task to protect and defend each other."

French President Emmanuel Macron drew a sharp rebuke from NATO-ally Turkey after he said three weeks ago that the 70-year old military alliance of 29 countries was experiencing "brain death."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded by saying Macron should check whether he himself was "brain dead."

"I'm addressing Mr Macron from Turkey and I will say it at NATO: You should check whether you are brain dead first," Erdogan said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Stoltenberg said the different perspectives on NATO's existence "reflect the fact that we are 29 allies with different political leaders from both sides of the Atlantic with different history and geography."

"The reality is that we do more together now than we've done in many years," he added.