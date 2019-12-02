Trump says he will restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina metal imports

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will immediately restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.

"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries," Trump said in a tweet.

Trump also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from gaining an economic advantage by devaluing their currencies.