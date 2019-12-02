What to watch out for when shopping online from work this Cyber Monday

Pictured: (l-r) Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute and Steve Carell as Michael Scott in an episode of "The Office." Justin Lubin | NBCU Photo Bank

If you're like many workers, you'll be shopping online while you're working today. A recent survey from Robert Half Technology, a human resources consulting company, found that 52% of employees plan to shop online this Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday is the most popular day for online shopping at work — or "workshopping" — according to 43% of those surveyed, followed by Amazon Prime day, with 38%. And 44% of workers admitted that their productivity suffers when they shop, according to the survey. Workers who are most likely to "workshop" include those ages 25 to 40. Men were more inclined than women to admit that scrolling for deals hurt their productivity.

Another group that's most likely to search for goods at work: working parents. As you scour the web at work for sales, there are some risks you want to keep in mind.

Compromised security

With more shoppers online, there's also an increase in predators who want to steal your credit card numbers and other personal information. When online shopping at work, you also run the risk of giving those bad actors access to your company server, which can cause all kinds of problems, said Bill Driscoll, senior district president at Robert Half Technology. To help avoid that, always use websites you know and make sure the web address starts with "https," Driscoll said. More from Personal Finance:

Cyber Monday strategies: the do's and don'ts this shopping season

How to avoid digging yourself deeper in debt this holiday season

Steps to take now to get a good financial start in 2020

Damaged reputation