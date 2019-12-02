White House will not participate in Wednesday's impeachment hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to greet Boyko Borissov, Bulgaria's prime minister, not pictured, at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

The White House said Sunday it will not participate in the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing on Wednesday but left open the possibility that it may take part in future proceedings.

In a letter to committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said next week's hearing does "not begin to provide the president with any semblance of a fair process."

But Cipollone said President Donald Trump may participate if he is allowed to do so "meaningfully."

Nadler had invited Trump and his lawyers last week to participate in the hearing. It will occur one day after the House Intelligence Committee votes on a report that will make the case for the president's impeachment.

Nadler had not publicly responded to the letter Sunday night.