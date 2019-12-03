Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Netflix, Tesla, Alphabet, Facebook & more

Needham's Laura Martin raised her price target on the stock and said Roku would be the "winning aggregator" of TV and films. The stock rebounded in the premarket on Martin's call after plunging 15% on Monday following a downgrade by Morgan Stanley.

"In 2020, Roku's key upside valuation driver will be accelerating subscription SVOD revenues, which lowers investment risk, we believe. Additionally, Disney+, Apple+, Peacock/CMCSA and HBOMax/AT&T should accelerate customer acquisition spending, and Roku is a key beneficiary owing to its installed base of 32mm US connected-TV homes. In the US, we believe YouTube is the winning aggregator of user-generated videos and Roku will be the winning aggregator of TV and films. We calculate that YouTube's U.S. revenue is valued at over $100B. We raise our Roku PT to $200, from $150, based on falling risk."