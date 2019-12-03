CNBC Evolve LA Summit: Full Panels

In an era of rapid technological advances and demographic change, how do legacy companies adapt, innovate and evolve? The CNBC Evolve summit features iconic global companies and executives who are embracing change and transforming for the future. Featuring best-in class CEOs and innovators in conversation with CNBC anchors and reporters, this half-day event series provides a forum for companies to share strategies, tactics and lessons learned in a peer-to-peer environment. Watch the full sessions to discover how iconic brands are re-imagining their businesses to evolve and win in an age of disruption.

The Evolving Giant: The decline of retail has been well documented, but someone forgot to tell Doug McMillon. In his five years as CEO of the nation's largest private employer, Walmart has beat the S&P and is weathering the onslaught from Amazon. The former teenage summer associate turned CEO discusses how the company is continually evolving, with investments in new technologies, customer service, acquisitions and more.

Evolving the Live Experience: When it comes to live sports and entertainment, many consumers are opting for the comfortable confines of home, thanks to endless on-demand options that are just a click away. This shift has forced companies like Ticketmaster and teams like the LA Rams to come up with a new game plan. La Rams COO Kevin Demoff and Ticketmaster President and COO Amy Howe reveal the innovative ways in which they're getting people off the couch.

Evolving an American Icon: When Chip Bergh took over the helm at Levi's, he knew he needed to rejuvenate the brand's image, not only by modernizing its products but also making its blue jeans more efficient and environmentally-friendly. This meant drawing on Levi's progressive legacy by taking stands on controversial issues and backing up a commitment to social responsibility. The jeanswear leader is now in the midst of another bold move: shifting away from wholesale to direct-to-consumer and digital. Chip Bergh talks balancing legacy with innovation.

Evolving Our Lunch: With a focus on digital, faster service and new products, Chipotle has enjoyed great growth in the past year. They've done this while balancing their commitment to social responsibility and environmentalism. CEO Brian Niccol sits down with Kate Rogers sharing how he's managed a transformation that's helped raise his company's stock price over 90% this year.

The Evolving Consumer: Big changes in consumer behavior and technology have upended "traditional" B2C businesses, creating white space for upstarts to take market share. Founder and CEO of the dtx company, Tim Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Tamara Mellon, Jill Layfield, and founder and chief growth officer of Olly, Eric Ryan sit down with Julia Boorstin talking what makes a hot brand hot, and what legacy companies miss.